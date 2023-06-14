Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 14

In a case related to Rs 8.49 crore robbery that took place at the office of CMS Info Systems Ltd near Rajguru Nagar in Ludhiana on June 10, DGP Gaurav Yadav tweeted that the police had achieved a big success in the case.

Yadav tweeted that in a major breakthrough, Ludhiana Police, supported by Counter Intelligence, has solved the robbery case in less than 60 hours. He said that out of 10 accused involved in planning, five main suspects have been apprehended and a major recovery effected. Investigation is on in the case.

A group of around 10 armed men had barged into the company's office in the early hours of Saturday. After taking five employees hostage, they had looted Rs 8.49 crore from the office of the company and fled in a cash van. Later, they abandoned the van near Mullanpur. Police had recovered three weapons, which belong to the company, from the van.

