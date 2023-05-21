Police dog beats cancer, back on duty

Faridkot, May 20
About two years after a Labrador dog who was part of the Faridkot police canine squad was diagnosed with cancer, this anti-sabotage checker is back on duty.
Simmy has returned after beating cancer. She was under treatment at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.
SSP Harjeet Singh said that after the health of the dog improved and doctors told them about her recovering from the disease, Simmy was brought back on duty. The SSP said the dog had helped the police in detecting many intoxicating substances and is also very good at detecting explosives and drugs.
