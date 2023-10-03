Police freeze drug smugglers’ assets worth Rs 3.94 crore in Ferozepur district

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, October 2

The Ferozepur police have frozen properties worth Rs 3.94 crore belonging to drug smugglers in the district.

SSP Deepak Hillori said the process to freeze the property of Buta Singh, a drug smuggler, has been completed. The SSP said Singh is currently undergoing imprisonment after being convicted in a case under the NDPS Act. “The value of his property has been pegged at Rs 54.53 lakh, which too has been freezed. The police have also seized the properties worth Rs 38.64 lakh of Bhola Ram, assets worth Rs 77.59 lakh of Vikram, properties worth Rs 1.68 crore of Amrik Singh,” said SSP. “As many as 19 cases for the attachment of properties have been sent to the competent authority for approval and 11 cases are in the pipeline,” he added.

