Amritsar, August 17
ADGP RN Dhoke on Wednesday inspected the spot from where an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered by the city police on Tuesday.
The officer also met sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh outside whose house the IED was planted by two men.
An IED weighing 2,700 grams (containing RDX and a mobile trigger) was spotted under a car parked outside the residence of Dilbagh Singh on Tuesday. Later, the CCTV footage of the area had shown two motorcycle-borne men planting the IED.
However, the device somehow had fallen down and was spotted by a worker who informed Dilbagh.
After visiting the spot, Dhoke claimed that the perpetrators behind the incident would be arrested in 24 hours. “We have got clues and several teams are working on the case,” he said.
He said the IED seemed similar to those recovered by the police earlier. He said the incident clearly is part of the cross-border terrorism.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Security forces on high alert in Jammu after militants escape during encounter
Security forces had on Sunday located a group of two to thre...
Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chauhan dropped as BJP reconstitutes 2 top decision-making bodies
Iqbal Singh Lalpura included in both key committees -- parli...
Big jolt to Himachal Congress as two sitting MLAs join BJP; includes party’s state working president Pawan Kajal
Kajal is MLA from Kangra while Lakhwinder Rana is MLA from N...
AIFF's suspension: Supreme Court asks Centre to take proactive steps
Centre tells SC that it’s in active discussion with FIFA to ...
Police have got clues in Amritsar IED recovery case, claims ADGP
Meets sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh outside whose house the IE...