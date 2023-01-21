Police inspector posted in Punjab’s Tarn Taran arrested on bribery charge

PTI

Chandigarh, January 21

A police inspector posted in Punjab's Tarn Taran district was arrested in a bribery case, the Vigilance Bureau said on Saturday.

Baljit Singh was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 7 lakh, it said in a statement.

Singh was arrested on the basis of a complaint by Sharnjit Singh Jimmi, a resident of Kharar in Mohali.

Jimmi alleged that Singh had demanded Rs 10 lakh to get exemptions for his parents from appearances in a court case.

The accused had demanded the money in two instalments of Rs 7 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, Jimmi alleged.

After verifying the complaint, a Vigilance Bureau team caught Singh while accepting the bribe.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Singh at the Vigilance Bureau police station in Mohali.