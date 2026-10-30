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Home / Punjab / 'Police ka kaam bohot accha hai': Punjab Police reward those following traffic rules with roses

'Police ka kaam bohot accha hai': Punjab Police reward those following traffic rules with roses

Punjab Police India on X echoed the message, calling it 'A Small Gesture, A Big Message!'

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:57 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Punjab Police win hearts by rewarding traffic rule followers with roses in Pathankot. Pic: iStock
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You can expect a challan, a stick, or even a few sharp words from a traffic cop — but not roses.

In a refreshing break from the usual image of Punjab Police cracking down hard on traffic offenders, Pathankot Police have flipped the script. Instead of only punishing violators, officers are now stopping motorists who follow the rules and presenting them with flowers as a mark of appreciation.

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In a video of Pathankot Police shared by the official Punjab Police India handle, a traffic officer is seen approaching a car driver who is wearing his seatbelt.

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“Shrimanji, aapko roka isliye hai ki hum aapka challan nahi karenge. Aapko sammanit karenge ki aapne seat belt daali hui hai,” the officer says with a smile, before handing over a red rose wrapped in plastic. He then advises the driver to always wear the seatbelt while driving.

The driver, clearly surprised and pleased, accepts the flower with folded hands and smiles.

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Moments later, the same officer stops a young man on a scooter who is wearing a helmet. After a brief, friendly conversation about road safety and the importance of protecting oneself and others, the officer again presents a rose and encourages the rider to keep following the rules.

“Police ka kaam bohot accha hai… hum sab apni safety ka zyada dhyan rakhein,” the rider responds positively.

Pathankot Police described it as a 'small gesture for a safer tomorrow' aimed at promoting safe driving, encouraging responsible behaviour and building a culture of road safety.

Punjab Police India on X echoed the message, calling it “A Small Gesture, A Big Message!” and urging people to follow traffic rules, stay safe, and inspire others.

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