Malerkotla police launch drive to check illegal parking, encroachment

Malerkotla, March 14

The Malerkotla district police have launched a crackdown against illegal parking and encroachments near financial institutes, government offices, commercial organisations and religious places ahead of the Lok Sabha poll.

Vehicle-towing equipment deployed Malerkotla SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said special teams of cops had been constituted under supervision of DSP (Special Branch) Ranjit Singh Bains that would take away illegally and wrongly parked vehicles near commercial, educational and religious places

The teams have been equipped with vehicle-towing equipment and other necessary installations required for the removal of target vehicles.

Besides deterring potential intrusion by anti-social elements, the intensive checking of vehicles by specially constituted teams of cops will facilitate the seizure of smuggled contraband. Office-bearers and activists of various religious organisations have also been roped in for controlling the menace of wrong parking and frequent bottlenecks.

“Besides having roped in office-bearers, managers and owners of commercials, educational and religious institutes for sensitisation against consequences of wrong illegal parking and bottlenecks, we have started taking punitive measures for minimising the issue,” said Khakh, maintaining that vehicles causing a nuisance would be removed with towing vehicles and their owners handed heavy fines.

Convener of the project ‘Operation Clean Street’, DSP Ranjit Singh Bains claimed this crusade is deterring anti-social elements from reaching here in the guise of visitors and smuggling illegal weapons and contraband ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Appreciating the initiative taken by SSP Khakh, Farmers Federation Malerkotla chairman Mahmood Akhtar Shad regretted that the management committees of religious organisations, which have been drawing mammoth gatherings periodically, had failed to manage vehicular traffic in their respective areas. This had been causing inconvenience to residents and devotees visiting the shrines to pay obeisance.

