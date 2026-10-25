Police launch search drive in Faridkot village after viral drug allegations

A social media video alleging widespread drug addiction and unchecked drug peddling in Pakka village triggered immediate action by the Faridkot police on Sunday. A police contingent led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Tarlochan Singh reached the village and conducted intensive searches at multiple locations.

The controversy erupted after a tempo driver, identified as Dharampal, uploaded a video on social media making alarming claims. In the video, Dharampal alleged that nearly 35 youths from Pakka village had lost their lives due to drug abuse. He further claimed that illicit drugs were being sold openly in the village without any intervention or oversight from law enforcement agencies.

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As the video quickly gained traction online and created a stir among the local populace, senior police officers mobilised a search drive in the area to assess the ground situation.

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Dismissing the claims made in the viral video as "completely baseless," DSP Tarlochan Singh stated that the individual behind the video, Dharampal, is himself a drug addict who has been away from his home for the past two weeks.

Rebutting allegations of police inaction, the DSP highlighted the law enforcement department's recent anti-narcotics record in the village:

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11 drug-related cases have been registered in Pakka village in recent months.

15 accused have been apprehended or arrested in connection with these cases.

Over 70 per cent of the village is currently drug-free, according to police assessments.

"The police are actively taking remedial measures and working to provide medical and rehabilitation assistance to those who remain in the grip of drug addiction," DSP Singh added, reiterating that strict vigilance and search drives will continue to ensure a drug-free environment in the region.