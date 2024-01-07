Police may face Glock challenge in nailing auto driver for DSP’s murder in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, January 6

It seems that the Jalandhar Commissionerate has to brace up to be able to establish the case of the murder of DSP Dalbir Singh for the conviction of suspect auto-rickshaw driver Vijay Kumar.

One big challenge for the investigating teams would be to prove as to how a naive person like Vijay could use the sophisticated 9mm Glock pistol without any formal training.

Only trained person can use pistol In the Glock pistol, there is a smaller trigger-like button over the trigger which has to be pressed first. The slider on the top has to be pulled back for loading and cocking it. Only a trained person can fire the shot aiming it correctly at one go. A gun house owner

Jalandhar Commissioner of Police Swapan Kumar has been maintaining that this specific pistol comes without any safety and hence, there should not have been a problem for the suspect to fire a shot using it.

However, a gun house owner demonstrated that even though this pistol comes without any button for trigger and drop safety, it has a built-in mechanism for safety.

“In the Glock pistol, there is a smaller trigger-like button over the trigger which has to be pressed first. The slider on the top has to be pulled back for loading and cocking it. Only a trained person can fire the shot aiming it correctly at one go”, he said, adding that after it had been cocked and at least one fire made, then it probably could be used by a commoner.

Questions are also being raised on how a lean guy like Vijay could snatch the gun from the hands of a well-built weightlifter cop.

“Even if the DSP was drunk, there was no way that a rickshaw driver could snatch it from him and kill him with a single shot,” a cop and an expert shooter said.

The Glock 9mm pistol is a prohibited weapon not available for sale in the open market. Only police officials are authorised to use it.