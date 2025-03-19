DT
Home / Punjab / Police mobilised at Ladda Kothi training centre in Sangrur; farmers apprehend showdown

Police mobilised at Ladda Kothi training centre in Sangrur; farmers apprehend showdown

BKU leader asks farmers of Sangrur, Barnala, Patiala, Mansa and Bathinda districts to reach Khanauri and Shambhu borders in large numbers immediately "to stop the government from crushing the farmers’ morcha"
Sushil Goyal
Our Correspondent
Sangrur, Updated At : 01:29 PM Mar 19, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
Ahead of farmers’ meeting with the Centre, thousands of police personnel from various districts gathered at Ladda Kothi, about 7 km from Sangrur. Ladda Kothi is a place where training is imparted to police personnel. Besides, it is a place where India Reserve Battalions (II and VI) are stationed.

A large number of police personnel from various districts have been arriving at Ladda Kothi from Tuesday evening, but no police officer is ready to disclose the reason behind the gathering of thousands of police personnel there.

Meanwhile, BKU (Sidhupur) leader Ran Singh Chatha, in a video message, today asked farmers of Sangrur, Barnala, Patiala, Mansa and Bathinda districts to reach Khanauri border and Shambhu border in large numbers immediately "to stop the government from crushing the farmers’ morcha" by using police force. He said the administration might attack the farmers if they are less in number, while giving a call to the community members to rush to the morcha site.

