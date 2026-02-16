Police nab two accused wanted in elderly woman’s murder case from Delhi

Days after the brutal murder of an elderly woman by her tenants, the Sadar police have nabbed the two suspects from Delhi.

The arrested were identified as Gurdev Singh and Shamsher Singh alias Shera, confirms Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

Veena Rani (65), a retired employee of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), was allegedly murdered by her two tenants at Indira Colony on Majitha Road here, in the intervening night of January 28- 29.

According to police, the two tenants had organised a party and invited the deceased’s son, Varinder, on the pretext of celebrating a visa approval for one of the accused.

During the gathering, the accused allegedly served him spiked drinks before committing the crime.

The incident came to light when another woman, living on rent on the upper floor of the house, raised an alarm after finding the woman lying in a pool of blood in her room, while her son was asleep in the nearby room.

The accused decamped with Varinder’s mother’s jewellery, indicating robbery as the motive behind the murder.

The Police Commissioner said that the investigating team recovered the stolen jewellery, bike used for escaping and the sharp-edged weapon used in the crime.

The police also seized two mobile phones recovered from their possession.