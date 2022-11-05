 Punjab Police official facing music for missing CD he never handled : The Tribune India

Punjab Police official facing music for missing CD he never handled

High Court stays proceedings against him

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 4

A police official is facing the music for a missing CD he never handled. After hearing him, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has paused the proceedings initiated against him. The order by Justice Jaishree Thakur of the High Court will remain in operation at least till the last week of April 2023, the next date of hearing in the matter.

ASI was booked for graft

  • The case has its genesis in an FIR registered on Sept 21, 2012, against an ASI for graft at the Meharban police station in Ludhiana
  • The Bench was told the proceedings regarding the alleged recovery of currency from the accused were video-graphed before preparing a CD
  • The trial court, during the course of the proceedings, was later informed that the CD had been misplaced

The case has its genesis in an FIR registered on September 21, 2012, against an assistant sub-inspector under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Meharban police station in Ludhiana district. The Bench was told that the proceedings regarding the alleged recovery of currency notes from the accused were video-graphed before preparing a CD. The trial court, during the course of the proceedings, was later informed that the CD had been misplaced.

The matter was brought to the notice of Justice Thakur’s Bench after a petition was filed against the state of Punjab and other respondents by another police official, Angrej Singh, through counsel RS Bajaj and Sidakjit Singh Bajaj.

Appearing before the Bench, RS Bajaj contended, among other things, that the petitioner was neither the investigating, nor the inquiry, officer of the criminal case registered against the other official and had not handled the CD which went missing.

Bajaj also told Justice Thakur’s Bench that senior police officials were informed regarding the missing CD. The matter had already been looked into on earlier occasions and adverse orders were not passed against the petitioner.

However, a special investigation team constituted for reinvestigating the matter exonerated all others who had dealt with the CD and the inquiry. But he was fastened with the liability of the CD’s disappearance. Consequent to the SIT report, the petitioner had now been nominated as an accused in the FIR.

Bajaj argued that the SIT ignored the fact that the petitioner had already made an entry in the daily diary in October 2014, reflecting the CD’s disappearance. However, it was not taken into account.

Taking up the matter, Justice Thakur issued notice of motion to the respondents, which was accepted by Punjab Additional Advocate-General Deepali Puri. Before parting with the order, Justice Thakur asserted: “In the meantime, the proceedings initiated against the petitioner on the basis of the SIT report are stayed till the next date of hearing to enable the state to come forward with a reply and address arguments”.

