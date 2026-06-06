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Home / Punjab / Police on toes across Punjab as Congress gears for broom protest

Police on toes across Punjab as Congress gears for broom protest

The protest has been called in response to a case registered against Congress workers in Tanda after they allegedly ripped apart a broom following their candidate’s victory in the Nagar Panchayat elections

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:10 PM Jun 06, 2026 IST
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The city police remained on alert on Friday as the Congress announced a unique protest against the AAP government — symbolically pulling brooms apart, strand by strand — across Punjab.

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The protest has been called in response to a case registered against Congress workers in Tanda after they allegedly ripped apart a broom following their candidate’s victory in the Nagar Panchayat elections.

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The Congress leadership has now decided to replicate the act across the state as a mark of protest.

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District Congress President Sanjay Talwar said demonstrations would be held in all six Assembly constituencies of Ludhiana. Senior party leaders, including Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Ludhiana West, Sanjay Talwar in Ludhiana East, Surinder Dawar in Ludhiana Central, Rakesh Pandey in Ludhiana North, and the Bains brothers in Ludhiana South and Atam Nagar, respectively, will lead the protests.

“The AAP government registered a case against Congress workers for pulling apart a broom and scattering its strands to symbolise the disintegration of the ruling party. Unable to accept its defeat, the AAP reacted by taking legal action. In response, Congress leaders and workers will hold protests in all 117 Assembly constituencies of Punjab around 4 pm on Friday. Strands of brooms will be scattered as a symbolic message that the ruling party is heading towards a similar fate in the 2027 Assembly elections,” Talwar said.

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Police officials are closely monitoring the situation and have made security arrangements at key locations where the demonstrations are expected to take place.

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