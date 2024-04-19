Police personnel sensitised to significance of voting

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, April 18

With intent to allow more inclusivity and accessibility in the ensuing electoral process for Lok Sabha, the administration has launched a coordinated movement to sensitise government personnel, including the police officials about significance of their votes in democracy.

Besides organising meetings of government personnel for spreading awareness on the subject, senior functionaries in various departments have been advised to ensure that employees working under their jurisdiction avail the facility of postal ballot from their respective election returning offices.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Pallavi claimed that the government personnel posted on election duty had especially been advised to ensure that they use their right to vote during the election, besides facilitating smooth and coercion free polling on June 1.

“Besides reaching out to 1,137 eligible residents registered as service voters in our district, we have drafted an elaborate program to sensitise election duty personnel from other electoral segments,” said DC Pallavi.

The DC said the Election Commission had allowed facility of postal ballots for certain categories of registered voters for ensuring more inclusivity and accessibility during the electioneering process.

Postal ballots allow eligible voters to exercise their franchise when they are unable to cast their votes at designated polling booths in person.

Individuals detained under preventive custody orders, individuals unable to vote in person due to work commitment, illness or disability, members of armed forces, paramilitary forces of government officials deployed on election duty other than their own polling booth are allowed to avail facility of the postal ballot according to ECI guidelines.

CAN AVAIL postal ballot facility

#Democracy #Lok Sabha #Malerkotla