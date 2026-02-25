'Police placing cart before the horse': HC seeks Punjab, Haryana DGPs' affidavits on non-registration of FIRs

Taking serious exception to repeated allegations that police authorities were failing to register FIRs despite disclosure of cognisable offences, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Directors-General of Police of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to file detailed affidavits explaining the lapses and specifying the action taken against erring officials.

The direction came more than two months after the Bench took suo motu cognisance of a complaint by the High Court Bar Association over non-registration of an FIR despite an alleged assault on a lawyer.

At the onset, the Bench headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu observed that the court took cognisance of the matter on the Bar’s complaint regarding the incident that took place on December last. An FIR in the matter was registered on December 16, 2025.

“The police took nearly 15 days to register FIR, whereas the complaint prima facie disclosed commission of a cognizable offence,” Chief Justice Nagu observed.

The Bench added other applications had also been filed, in which Bar members cited instances regarding non-registration of FIRs despite furnishing information regarding cognisable offences.

Chief Justice Nagu made it clear that the statutory mandate under Section 154, CrPC, left no room for discretion once information disclosing a cognisable offence was received.

“The police, once having received an information which discloses commission of cognisable offence under any penal provision, is duty bound to register the FIR and thereafter embark upon an inquiry/investigation and not prior to that,” the court observed.

Referring to multiple instances cited by members of a Bar Association, the court observed in several cases, despite allegations disclosing cognisable offences, “the FIR has not been registered till date, despite there being a clear mandate under Section 154.”

The Bench reiterated that the position of law stood settled by the Constitution Bench judgment of the Supreme Court in the case of “Lalita Kumari versus Government of Uttar Pradesh”.

“It is only in rare cases that the Apex Court has empowered the police to conduct a short inquiry, that too only to verify as to whether the cognisable offence as alleged was committed or not without going into the veracity of allegations,” the court said.

Expressing disapproval of the practice of conducting inquiries before registration of FIRs, the Bench observed that the police appeared to be “placing the cart before the horse.”

In one case, the Bench noted that a closure report had been filed without first registering an FIR, describing the course adopted as “beyond comprehension, beyond legal comprehension.

In its operative direction, the court ordered that the DGPs of Punjab and Haryana, along with the competent authority of UT Chandigarh, file affidavits explaining why FIRs were not being registered despite receipt of first information disclosing cognisable offences, and what action had been taken against police officials who failed to comply with the law laid down by the Supreme Court. The matter has been listed after two weeks.