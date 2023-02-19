Police, protesters clash near Mann’s Sangrur residence

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, February 18

Some police officials and members of the 4161 Selected Teachers Union pushed each when the latter tried to reach the local residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the Patiala road. The protesters alleged that they were hit with sticks.

They ended the protest after getting assurances from the authorities on resolution of their issues.

“The Punjab Government has conducted all mandatory tests and medical examinations. We were also given appointment letters on January 5, yet we have not been allotted stations for our joining. Today, cops pushed us and also hit us with sticks,” said Gurmale Singh, president of the union.

Protesters from across Punjab, first converged near Verka Milk plant on the Patiala road. Then they marched towards CM’s residence.

“When the government had given us appointment letters, we were promised that our stations would be allotted soon for quick joining. But we have not yet joined and the repeated meetings with the authorities have failed,” alleged Balwinder Kaur, another protester. Some protesters claimed that in hope of joining their stations quickly, they had resigned from their previous jobs.

Sangrur Sadar SHO Gurvir Singh denied the allegations that the police had used sticks to disperse the protesters. “We only stopped the protesters from marching towards the CM’s residence. But they pushed us,” said the SHO.