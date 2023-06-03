Police recover over 1,000 rusted bullets

Our Correspondent

Doraha, June 2

The Doraha Police have recovered around 1,000 rusted bullets of different calibre from a canal near the Gurthali bridge here today.

A DDR has been registered at the Doraha police station and the ammunition shall be disposed of after following proper procedure.

Payal DSP Harsimrat Chetra informed that local swimmers spotted the ammunition in the canal in the morning today and immediately informed the police.

“After engaging divers to fish out the cache of arms, around 1,000 bullets of different calibre were recovered. The ammunition consisted of rounds of .303 rifles and SLR. Three detonators were also recovered. The bullets found are no longer in use by the police,” he said. However, the actual reason for the cache being dumped were not ascertained.