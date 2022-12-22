Police release seven juveniles on humanitarian grounds

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 21

The Punjab Police have released seven juveniles on humanitarian grounds, who were found involved in a rocket-propelled grenade attack on a Saanjh Kendra adjoining the Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran, on December 9.

The juveniles were handed over to their family members in the presence of panchayat members today.

Tarn Taran SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said they had detained seven children and arrested seven more persons involved in the RPG attack.

“The juveniles assisted the main accused in one way or the other. Couple of them had gone along with the accused to collect money while one of them gave his motorcycle used in the crime. Some of them assisted in harbouring and escape of the accused after the crime,” the SSP said, adding that the children, were not aware of the crime.

After the incident, DGP Gaurav Yadav had told that the RPG attack was carried out on the directions of Pakistan’s ISI in coordination with a Canada-based terror module operated by gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa, who hails from Harike. Landa’s Europe-based accomplices Satbir Singh Satta and Gurdev Singh Jassal, too, had played a role in the Tarn Taran RPG attack.