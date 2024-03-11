Malerkotla Police rope in activists in drive against drugs

Malerkotla, March 10
Malerkotla district police has emerged pioneer in combating menace of drug abuse by roping in office bearers and activists of sports associations of the region.
Besides dedicating their events to the success of the drive launched by the police led by SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, the organisers have also started launching signature campaigns.
Pat for police personnel
Though we have already succeeded in breaking the supply chain of drugs and narcotics in our area, we hope to make the district completely drug-free after receiving this written oath by hundreds of enthusiasts to pat our warriors in war against the menace. — Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, Malerkotla SSP
Appreciating the concern shown by sportspersons and sports promoters towards spreading awareness about causes and consequences of drug abuse, SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh claimed that convergence of youths in sports arena in large numbers had gone a long way in frustrating those engaged in illicit trade of drug smuggling. “Though we have already succeeded in breaking the supply chain of drugs and narcotics in our area, we hope to make the district completely drug-free after receiving this written oath by hundreds of enthusiasts to pat our warriors in war against the menace,” said Khakh after receiving folder containing oath signed by organisers, players and visitors at a football tournament organised by Ahmedgarh Sports and Welfare Society led by Advocate Arvind Maavi and Shiv Narad.
Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh Boparai, ZENCO chairman Navjot Singh Jarag, international shooter Sumit Mann, sarpanch Kulwant Singh Gajjanmajra and former legislator Iqbal Singh Jhoondan were among approximately 400 signatories supporting the fight against drugs.
DSP (Special Branch ) Ranjit Singh Bains said the Malerkotla police led by SSP Khakh had roped in a large number of sports organisations for spreading awareness against causes and consequences of drug abuse by jointly organising sports events from time to time.
