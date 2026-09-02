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Home / Punjab / Police seek Housing Department's views on ED findings in Mohali's Suntec City case

Police seek Housing Department's views on ED findings in Mohali's Suntec City case

Development follows after ED, in communication to Mohali police, had sought registration of fresh case against Ajay Sehgal, the Indian Cooperative House Building Society, ABS Townships, their promoters, beneficial owners, directors and others

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:11 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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A view of Suntec City, Mohali, regarding which ED has been conducting a probe. File Photo
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The Punjab Police have sought the views of the state Housing and Urban Development Department on a series of allegations raised by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the promoters of the Suntec City project in connection with a money-laundering case.

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The development follows after the ED, in a communication to the Mohali police, had sought registration of a fresh case against Ajay Sehgal, the Indian Cooperative House Building Society, ABS Townships, their promoters, beneficial owners, directors and others. The agency said the material gathered during its investigation prima facie disclosed the commission of cognisable offences, including criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery.

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Already an IAS officer, Kamwal Preet Brar has been twice questioned and another IAS officer Anurag Verma, a former Chief Secretary, been summoned by central agency on September 8.

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The ED, referring to the investigations under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, has asked the state police to examine issues relating to planning permissions, licensing, changes in land use and compliance with the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) and other applicable laws.

The Mohali poljce had earlier registered an FIR on November 19, 2022, at the Mullanpur police station under Sections 420, 467, 471, 468, 472 and 120-B of the IPC on a complaint by farmers and landowners alleging preparation of fake consent letters. The existing ED probe in the case is based on the 2022 FIR.

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The accused named in the FIR include Suresh Bajaj, president of the Indian Cooperative House Building Society, Ashish Kamra, vice-president, Ajay Sehgal, secretary, and Rajesh Girdhar, treasurer.

According to the ED communication, searches were conducted at the premises of Ajay Sehgal, his brother and co-directors between May 7 and 10 this year, during which certain incriminating documents were allegedly recovered.

The ED has alleged that the society and ABS Townships Pvt Ltd, in connivance with certain officials of the Town and Country Planning Department, illegally removed around 30 acres of disputed land from the residential project under Section 85 of the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act, 1995. The move allegedly made the project unviable and helped avoid action under Section 90 of the Act.

The agency has also alleged that the promoters failed to fulfil licence conditions requiring ownership of 25 per cent of the land and progressive acquisition of the remaining land. Despite this, plots and flats were allegedly developed and sold during the licence period and its extension, with the alleged connivance of certain GMADA officials.

The ED has further raised questions over the non-transfer of land reserved for the Economically Weaker Sections and handing over possession of units without obtaining completion or occupancy certificates.

It has also alleged that building plans and change of land use permissions were approved without the mandatory solid waste management area. An additional CLU for 14.59 acres was granted in 2024 despite complaints by landowners regarding the alleged fake consent letters.

The agency has alleged that RERA registration was obtained before 100 per cent of the project land had been acquired or proper joint development agreements executed with landowners. Sales of commercial plots in District Seven and floors in La Canela allegedly commenced even before RERA registration.

The ED has also pointed out that RERA registration for La Canela was granted on January 8, 2024, despite a pending High Court case concerning the alleged fake consent letters.

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