Police seize 5 kg heroin, one arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 11

The Counter-Intelligence wing of the police has seized 5 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan through a drone today. The police have arrested a smuggler identified as Harpal Singh, alias Pala, of Lakhna village in Tarn Taran. The seizure was made at a checkpoint near Waan Taran Singh in the Bhikhiwind area.

