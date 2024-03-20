Police seize Rs 40 lakh cash from car in Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana, March 20
Police on Wednesday seized Rs 40.25 lakh cash from a car after occupants of the vehicle dumped it following a chase by policemen here.
The car sped away after breaking a police check post at Tehsil Chowk in Jagraon city, said police, adding the three occupants managed to flee after dumping the vehicle at Sidhwan Bet road when the policemen chased them.
According to police, Sub-inspector Surinder Singh, along with his colleagues, was checking the movement of anti-social elements. They signalled the car to stop but it sped away from the spot.
The police team followed them to Sidhwan Bet road where the car occupants dumped the vehicle.
After checking the car, the police team found the cash and intimated the income tax department for further action.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre defends dropping CJI from selection panel for election commissioners
In an affidavit filed in the SC, it says EC's independence d...
India admits to involvement of officials to kill Gurpatwant Pannun: Report
New Delhi has submitted findings of the government-appointed...
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev undergoes emergency brain surgery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the spiritual leader ...
NIA attaches immovable properties of 2 accused in killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu in Punjab
Acting on the orders of a special NIA court in SAS Nagar, th...
PM Modi’s Bhutan visit postponed due to inclement weather
Modi was scheduled to visit Bhutan on March 21 to 22 as part...