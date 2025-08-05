Police teams conduct surprise inspection at Faridkot jail

In a security operation, nearly 150 police personnel from Faridkot Police carried out an extensive and sudden inspection at the Central Modern Jail, Faridkot, on Tuesday. The operation, which lasted for approximately three hours, was conducted under the supervision of senior police officers with the cooperation of jail administration.

DSP Rajesh Kumar, who led the police teams, said that the surprise checking was aimed at detecting any illegal items, including drugs or banned materials, and reviewing the security arrangements inside the jail premises. The operation was kept confidential to ensure its effectiveness.

Special attention was given to the privacy and protocol concerning female inmates. Separate checking of women’s barracks was conducted by female police personnel.

Dr Pragya Jain, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Faridkot, stated that such surprise inspections are essential to instil fear among inmates with negative behaviour or criminal tendencies. She added that these drives help prevent illegal activities inside the jail. During the operation, police teams also examined the outer boundary walls of the jail, surveillance cameras and the overall security systems.

The SSP said that such inspections will be conducted regularly as part of efforts to strengthen jail security and curb drug smuggling or other unlawful practices within prisons.

Faridkot jail has repeatedly come under scrutiny due to the increasing instances of smuggling of mobile phones, narcotics and even weapons inside prison premises. In response, Faridkot Police, in collaboration with the jail department, has adopted a proactive approach by conducting unannounced and large-scale search operations.

The objective is not only to seize contraband but also to dismantle internal criminal networks that continue to operate from behind bars, said SSP, Faridkot.