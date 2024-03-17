Police to check flow of drugs, liquor at inter-state borders

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, March 16

With the announcement of the seven-phase elections in the country, the model code of conduct has come into force following which the police will seal inter-state borders to check flow of drugs, liquor, cash and other banned items. It will also conduct videography of all seized items.

Orders have also been issued to remove political hoardings from all government schools and educational institutions with immediate effect.

The police have beefed up security across the state to ensure free, fair and peaceful poll. “Punjab is scheduled to vote on June 1 and the code of conduct will be implemented with immediate effect,” said a senior police officer.

Patiala Senior Superintedent of Police Varun Sharma said since Patiala shares its boundary with Haryana and Chandigarh, special teams had been deployed for screening all vehicles entering and leaving the state. “We will not allow flow of any item prohibited by the Election Commission. We have already deputed teams to check anti-social elements,” he said, adding that flag marches in most parts of the city were already being taken out.

Senior officials said directions had been issued to install special nakas and enhance patrolling parties across the state to keep vigil at anti-social elements. Similarly, Station House Officers and DSP-level officers at the subdivision level have been asked to seal the inter-state borders and don’t let anyone enter the state without thorough checking and frisking.

“Apart from enhancing patrolling, police personnel along with paramilitary forces have been carrying out regular flag marches, especially in vulnerable areas, as part of confidence-building measures,” said Patiala Range, DIG, HS Bhullar. “We will soon hold a meeting with the officers from other states for better coordination and any illegal movement of banned items will be dealt with sternly,” he said.

Several aspects, including mobilisation of forces, focus on inter-state criminals and offenders, surveillance on flow of unaccounted cash, freebies, liquor and weapons in the state at the border checkpoints, have already been discussed in detail.

“Necessary directions have been issued to all SHO-level officers on absconding criminals, trouble-makers, proclaimed offenders, history-sheeters, inter-state gangs and criminals, especially those involved in poll-related offences. A special drive is already on to nab such elements,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, the Education Department has written to all districts administrations to comply with the EC guidelines pertaining to poll campaigns. All district education officers have been directed to remove political hoardings from all government schools. “In addition, no poster or banner of a political party will be pasted inside or outside the school walls or classrooms and in case of any violation, strict action will be taken,” warns the letter.

CM’s hoardings to be removed at clinics

The district administration will remove the hoardings from the Aam Aadmi Clinics, state buses and also from the Suvidha centres

Huge hoardings carrying the photo of the Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann have been put up at almost all such buildings

“To provide level playing field to all political parties, all such campaign material will be removed in the coming days,” said sources

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.