Police use water cannon against Punjab Congress workers protesting over Adani issue in Chandigarh

PTI

Chandigarh, March 13

Police on Monday used a water cannon against Punjab Congress leaders and workers when they tried to force their way through barricades to 'gherao' the residence of the governor in protest against the BJP-led Centre over the Adani issue.

Led by Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Congress leaders and workers from various parts of the state gathered outside the Punjab Congress headquarters here.

A heavy police force was deployed near the Congress office in Sector 15 here and police had put up barricades to prevent protesters from heading towards the residence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

When the Congress workers and leaders tried to force their way through the barricades, police resorted to using the water cannon.

Later, police detained Congress leaders, including Warring, and workers.

Earlier, addressing party workers, Warring slammed the BJP government at the Centre and accused it of “benefitting a few” big industrialists and also charged it with promoting “crony capitalism.” He further alleged that the BJP-led government was misusing the central agencies against political rivals who raise voice against it.

The Congress protesters shouted slogans against the BJP government over the Adani issue.

The opposition party has been attacking the BJP after the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against the Adani Group. The group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

Taking on the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab, Warring also slammed the AAP dispensation over the “rising” debt and also questioned it over its poll promise of Rs 1,000 per month for women.

Warring said within one year, the AAP government borrowed Rs 31,000 crore and has now proposed to raise Rs 35,000 crore more next fiscal.

The Punjab Congress chief also said that his party would 'gherao' the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Complex on March 22 to press the state government to honour its promise of giving Rs 1,000 per month to women.

#Amrinder Singh Raja Warring #BJP #Congress #Gautam Adani