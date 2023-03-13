Policy to allot plots to riot, terror victims extended by Punjab Government

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

The Punjab Government has decided to extend the time period of a policy by five years under which riot and terror attack victims in the state get five per cent reservation in allotment of plots or houses without any financial concession.

Revenue Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa said the Punjab Government had decided to extend the facility of reservation in allotment of plots/houses by urban estates, improvement trust and PEPSU Township Development Board without any financial concession for five more years.

The Revenue Minister said this facility of reservation was abolished on December 31, 2021, but with the decision taken now, it had been extended till December 31, 2026.

Revenue Minister Jimpa said a letter regarding this policy extension decision had been issued to all the Deputy Commissioners, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Local Government Department.