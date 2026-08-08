Political jolt to SAD (Punar Surjit) as senior leaders join Waris Punjab De in Baghapurana

In a political jolt to the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), a large number of its senior and active leaders from the Baghapurana Assembly constituency in Moga district joined Waris Punjab De at a programme organised by the party here, on Saturday.

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The event witnessed an impressive gathering of supporters and workers.

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Among those who switched sides were the former halqa in-charge and former district president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal), who had earlier quit the SAD (B) to join the Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), besides several other former office-bearers and senior functionaries of the outfit.

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Prominent among those who joined Waris Punjab De included Jagtar Singh Rajiana, Amarjit Singh Landeke, Gurjant Singh Bhutto Rode, Baltej Singh Langeana, Baljit Singh Jass Mangewala, Sukhdeep Singh Rode, Gurpreet Singh Rajiana, Jaspreet Singh Rode, Jasmail Gora Rajiana, Chamkaur Singh (member, Rode), Gurvinder Singh (sarpanch, New Rode), Inderjit Singh Langeana, Baldev Singh Manuke, Gurtej Singh, Madan Maan, Satnam Rajiana, Sadhu Bhau, Lovely Rajiana, Jagga Rajiana, Nirmal Dhillon and Gurpreet Gopi of the IT cell.

The new entrants were welcomed into the party by senior leader Tarsem Singh Khalsa, Mullanpur Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Iyali, Faridkot MP Bhai Sarabjit Singh Khalsa and Mandeep Singh Sidhu.

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Welcoming the new members, Tarsem Singh said Punjab needed a political movement that was not confined merely to power politics, but raised its voice for the rights of the state, the future of its youth, farmers’ issues and its social and economic interests.

He said the joining of prominent personalities from various sections of society in Baghapurana showed that people were serious about the future of Punjab.

He added that every new member would be given due honour and taken along in the struggle for the state’s rights.

MLA Manpreet Singh Iyali said the base of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De was continuously strengthening and the gathering in Baghapurana was clear proof of it.

He said efforts were under way to connect the party with people in every village, town and section of society, adding that the capabilities and experience of those who had joined would be utilised for the betterment of Punjab.

He also said the party’s organisational structure would be strengthened up to the booth level.

MP Bhai Sarabjit Singh Khalsa said awareness among the people of Punjab about their rights and the future of the state was growing, and the joining of a large number of prominent personalities in Baghapurana reflected this changing mindset.

Punjab, he said, needed a politics that listened to the people, understood their problems and fought honestly for their rights.

Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the support Waris Punjab De was receiving was not just political strength but also a major responsibility.

Living up to people’s expectations, he said, would remain the party’s top priority.