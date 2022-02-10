Political prisoners to be released soon: Minister

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 9

A 13-member coordination committee for the release of political prisoners met Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and BJP leader Vjay Sampla at Phagwara today.

It sought the release of Sikh prisoners still languishing in jails despite having served their sentence.

The assurance Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar and Gurdeep Khera will be out soon. The process for commuting Balwant Singh Rajoana’s death sentence will also be initiated. - Gajendra Shekhawat, Union Minister

The panel sought implementation of the letter dated October 11, 2019, issued by the Centre on the eve of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, for the release of eight Sikh prisoners and commutation of death sentence to life imprisonment of one prisoner.

The Union Minister talked to Home Minister Amit Shah on the phone in their presence. He then assured them that the notification would be implemented soon.

He said political prisoners Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar and Gurdeep Singh Khera would be released soon and the process for the commutation of Balwant Singh Rajoana’s death sentence to life imprisonment would also be initiated.

The committee members also submitted to Shekhawat a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

