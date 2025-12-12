Political rivalry allegation: HC steps in, orders politician Gurpreet Sekhon’s release

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday directed immediate release of politician Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, while making it clear that continuation in custody “otherwise would amount violation of the ‘Fundamental Rights’ warranting strict action against the wrongdoer”.

Justice Sanjay Vashisth directed Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate to ensure that the exercise of furnishing of bail bonds by Sekhon “is accomplished” without delay. The directions came on a habeas corpus petition filed by his mother Kulbir Kaur Sekhon alleging that her son had been kept in illegal custody by the Station House Officer of Kulgarhi police station in Ferozepur.

The petitioner through counsel Kuljinder Singh Billing and Saurav Bhatia alleged: “There is a political rivalry between respondent– Mandeep Singh, sarpanch of the village, and the family of the petitioner. The respondent– sarpanch belongs to the ruling party and using his position and political influence against the petitioner’s family.”

Justice Vashisth’s Bench was told that the petitioner had earlier filed a petition apprehending threat to life and liberty “at the hands of the MLA of the area.” That petition was disposed of on December 8 with a direction to decide her representation dated December 1. The court noted the contention that “without deciding the representation and by misusing the power now, at the behest of respondent– Mandeep Singh, a kalandra dated December 12, 2025, has been registered against the son of the petitioner.”

The Bench was further told that provisions of Section 58 of BNSS was not complied with in the process. “Without complying with the provisions of Section 58, i.e. producing the son of petitioner before the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Ferozepur, a totally illegal order dated December 12 has been passed,” it was contended

The petitioner’s counsel added that Sekhon was ready to furnish bail bonds, and “even for the purpose, his counsel Arshdeep Singh Randhawa, advocate, was waiting while standing outside the Court of SDM, Ferozepur, but he was not allowed to enter.”

The petitioner added: “Such an arrest would amount to an illegal confinement, that too in a bailable offence. Therefore, action of the Sub Divisional Magistrate is nothing, but arbitrary in nature. Hence, present habeas corpus petition has been filed by the petitioner”

After going through the petition, Justice Vashisth referred to the pleadings that respondent-sarpanch belonged to the ruling party. “As a course of retaliation to the earlier direction passed by the co-ordinate Bench of this Court on plea filed by the petitioner, the complaint appears to have been moved, because before that there was no such complaint ever moved by respondent-sarpanch against the petitioner’s son.

Listing the matter for December 17, the court directed: “The Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate, Ferozepur, is directed to ensure that the exercise of furnishing of bail bonds, at the instance of petitioner’s son Gurpreet Singh Sekhon is accomplished by respondent-SDM himself. In case, concerned officer is not available, let the exercise be got done by the Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate, Ferozepur himself, or through the concerned SHO of the police station. Immediately thereafter, petitioner’s son, Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, be released from the custody forthwith…”