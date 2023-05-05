Politicising of wrestlers’ issue regrettable: Puri

Jalandhar, May 4
Union Minister Hardeep Puri said the scuffle between wrestlers and the Delhi Police last night during the protest was unfortunate and politicising the issue was regrettable.
“We are addressing the problem. However, if other parties make the issue political, then it’s regrettable,” he added.
The minister said this while addressing the media along with senior party leaders here today.
On the upcoming Jalandhar bypoll, “We are now strengthening the party at the booth level. With six days to go for the bypoll, I believe the result will be a turning point for the BJP. Not just for this year, but also for 2024 and 2027.”
