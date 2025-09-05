DT
Politics and Kar Seva collide: AAP, Congress scramble for credit over Laxmi Narayan temple repairs

Politics and Kar Seva collide: AAP, Congress scramble for credit over Laxmi Narayan temple repairs

It’s heartening to see work begin, but unfortunate that even a temple’s repair has become a political contest,” said a Nangal resident
Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 03:07 PM Sep 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
AAP Minister Harjot Singh Bains with party volunteers at Laxmi Narayan temple.
A battle of credit and political theatrics unfolded on the banks of the Nangal Dam Lake as the damaged retaining wall of the revered Laxmi Narayan temple becomes the latest flashpoint between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress.

The retaining wall — crucial in safeguarding the temple from the rising waters of the Nangal Dam — collapsed recently following heavy water flow, posing a serious threat to the structure.

What should have been a matter of urgent civic and religious concern, has now transformed into a high-stakes political spectacle.

Soon after the incident, senior Congress leader and former Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, KP Rana, visited the site and announced that the Congress-controlled Nangal Municipal Council would undertake the reconstruction work, allocating ₹1.21 crore for the project.

However, in a swift and symbolic move, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, the AAP MLA from Anandpur Sahib launched Kar Seva early on Friday morning, mobilising AAP volunteers to begin repair work immediately.

“We cannot wait for bureaucratic red tape while the temple remains at risk,” Bains declared. “Our volunteers will rebuild the wall through Kar Seva and I will personally contribute to the effort.”

The move not only caught Congress leaders off guard, but also shifted public attention squarely onto AAP’s proactive gesture.

In a surprising twist, Congress workers were seen arriving at the site later in the day joining the very Kar Seva that was initiated by Bains.

Political observers suggest the Congress's participation was a calculated move to avoid being sidelined and to score political brownie points by appearing equally committed to the temple’s cause.

Local residents have expressed mixed feelings about the political overtones. “It’s heartening to see work begin, but unfortunate that even a temple’s repair has become a political contest,” said a Nangal resident.

