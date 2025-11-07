DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Politics casts a shadow over 350th martyrdom celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Anandpur Sahib

Politics casts a shadow over 350th martyrdom celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Anandpur Sahib

The SGPC has not approved the government's request to hold a Kirtan Darbar at the Gurdwara Shishganj Sahib

article_Author
Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 04:52 PM Nov 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Gurdwara Shishganj Sahib in Anandpur Sahib. Photo: Lalit Mohan
Advertisement

As the Punjab government readies to celebrate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, at a global scale in Anandpur Sahib later this month, political undertones threaten to overshadow the sacred occasion.

Advertisement

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the supreme religious body managing Sikh shrines, has reportedly withheld several permissions sought by the state government, sparking unease ahead of the historic commemoration.

Advertisement

According to sources, the SGPC has not approved the government’s request to hold a Kirtan Darbar at the revered Gurdwara Shishganj Sahib in Anandpur Sahib. The state government had earlier written to the SGPC seeking permission to organise a devotional gathering at the shrine, but despite reminders, the approval remains pending.

Advertisement

The SGPC has also not permitted the state government to use its inns and accommodation facilities. The government had requested around 200 rooms in SGPC-run ‘sarais’ to host guests from India and abroad, but no consent has been conveyed so far. Furthermore, SGPC officials are reportedly not assisting the administration in the booking of 11,000 accommodations across three massive tent cities being raised for pilgrims during the nine-day celebration.

The SGPC has announced its own independent series of religious programmes from November 21 to November 28 in Anandpur Sahib to mark the Guru’s martyrdom.

Advertisement

When contacted, Gurdeep Singh Kang, Manager of Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib, confirmed that the Punjab government’s application for the Kirtan Darbar, submitted on November 2, had been forwarded to the SGPC headquarters in Amritsar. “No formal reply has been received yet,” he said.

He added that the request to hold a government-sponsored Kirtan Darbar inside Gurdwara Shishganj Sahib was turned down because “political events sometimes lead to violations of ‘maryada’ (the religious code of conduct).”

“The SGPC itself will organise the Kirtan Darbar at Shishganj Sahib, and all devotees, including officials, are welcome to participate,” Kang clarified.

Meanwhile, Education and Public Relations Minister Harjot Singh Bains, who represents Anandpur Sahib constituency and is overseeing preparations, downplayed the apparent rift. “The state government is cooperating with the SGPC and has fulfilled every requirement raised by the local management of Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib,” he said. “This is a collective celebration of Punjab’s spiritual heritage, and I am hopeful that all necessary permissions will soon be granted.”

However, behind the courteous exchanges lies an evident tussle between the state’s efforts to project the event as a global celebration and the SGPC’s effort to deny all credit to AAP government.

Gurdwara Shishganj Sahib in Anandpur Sahib is a site of immense spiritual significance in Sikh history. The shrine marks the place where Guru Tegh Bahadur’s sacred head (shish), martyred in Delhi in 1675 for defending the right to religious freedom, was brought by his devoted disciple Bhai Jaita (later known as Bhai Jiwan Singh).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts