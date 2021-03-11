Politics should not be done on Sidhu Moosewala’s killing: Kejriwal

New Delhi, June 3
The killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala is unfortunate but politics should not be done around it, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.
Moosewala was shot dead by armed men in Punjab’s Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the state government pruned his security.
"I believe whatever incidents have happened in Punjab, there should be no politics around them. Sidhu Moosewala was killed, it is really unfortunate.
"The Punjab CM has already said they are trying their best and assured that the accused would soon be arrested and given strictest punishment," Kejriwal said on the sidelines of his visit to an STP in Delhi's Rohini area.
The assailants had sprayed bullets on 28-year-old Moosewala at Jawahar Ke village after waylaying his vehicle.
