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Home / Punjab / Poll body’s joint statement has exposed Congress, says Punjab BJP chief Kewal Dhillon

Poll body’s joint statement has exposed Congress, says Punjab BJP chief Kewal Dhillon

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:05 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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BJP Punjab president Kewal Singh Dhillon. File photo
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Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon today said the joint statement by the Election Commission (EC) panel had exposed the Congress’ “manufactured controversy” over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Dhillon said, “The EC’s clarification has made it clear that decisions relating to the SIR and other major operational matters were taken with the approval of all three Commissioners.” The decisions on the electoral roll revision exercise were unanimous.

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“The Congress and its allies have been exposed once again. They tried to manufacture a controversy around the EC and create an impression of a division within a constitutional institution. The EC’s own clarification has demolished this narrative. The Congress must stop using constitutional institutions as political targets simply because the facts do not suit its narrative,” Dhillon said.

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Dhillon accused the Congress of repeatedly attempting to undermine public confidence in constitutional institutions whenever political narratives do not go in its favour.

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