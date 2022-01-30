POLL NUGGETS

Chandigarh: A section of ex-servicemen has rued that the parties have failed to fulfil promises made to the veterans during elections. Members of the All-India Defence Brotherhood said exemption of VAT on goods sold through the Canteen Stores Department, filling up 13 per cent quota jobs for them hadn’t been announced yet. TNS

Sunam Cong leaders threaten to quit

Sunam: Several senior Congress leaders on Saturday said they would quit the party, if it does not give ticket to Daaman Bajwa. The party has given ticket to Jaswinder Dhiman, who is a nephew of Amargarh MLA Surjit Dhiman. The decision was taken during a meeting attended by heads of nagar councils and market committees among others. TNS

Former minister dies at Ropar

Ropar: Former Ropar MLA and minister of state Ramesh Dutt Sharma died after prolonged illness at his home here on Saturday. The octogenarian Congress leader served as minister in the Punjab Government led by Captain Amarinder Singh during 2002-2007. TNS

LEADERSPEAK

Improving law & order aap’s priority

Improving law and order, ending drug menace and ensuring women’s safety are some of my party’s (AAP) priority areas… there will be zero tolerance to corruption. We will give a clean administration. — Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, AAP