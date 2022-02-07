POLL NUGGETS

Faridkot: District Election Officer Harbir Singh on Sunday registered a criminal case against Kotkapura-based printer for publishing election material without bearing the name and address of the printer and the publisher. The case has been registered under Section 127-A of the Representation of People Act. During a meeting with representatives of the printers and publishers, the DEO said the administration would keep tabs on posters, handbills and leaflets during the Assembly election. He said the administration would not allow violation of election norms and stern action would be taken against the violators. TNS

Stop waterlogging, get votes: Traders

Muktsar: Angered at the poor drainage system in the town and the apathy of successive elected representatives towards it, some shopkeepers here have come up with a novel way to make nominees accountable. On famous Bank Road here, some shopkeepers have put up hoardings, asking all candidates that whoever would pledge to end the perennial problem of waterlogging, they would vote and support him or her. Whenever it rains, this road gets flooded with rainwater. TNS

LEADERSPEAK

Punjab lags because of mafias

Punjab lags behind national growth. Sand and liquor mafias are to blame for this. Have you ever heard of such mafia in any of the BJP-ruled states? The strong leadership of the BJP doesn’t allow any mafia to take root. — Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister