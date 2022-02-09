POLL NUGGETS

Faridkot: Residents are grappling with the nuisance of campaign stickers being pasted by parties on walls and gates of houses without permission. While defacement of a private property amounts of violation of the poll code, fearing the wrath of parties, residents hesitate to file a complaint. Besides, such posters suggest 'affiliation' with a particular party. "We are labelled as a supporter, leading to unsavoury situations," says a resident in Harindra Nagar. District Election Officer Harbir Singh said such acts amounted to violation of the norms. "We will take action as per law if we receive a complaint," he said. TNS

Rs 393 cr items seized till Feb 7: EC

Chandigarh: After the model code of conduct came into force in the state for the Assembly polls, various enforcement teams have seized valuables worth Rs396.03 crore in violation of code till February 7. Giving details, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr S Karuna Raju on Tuesday said the surveillance teams had seized 41.39 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs23.51 crore. Similarly, the enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic substances amounting to Rs313.69 crore, besides confiscating unaccounted cash of Rs24.83 crore, he added. tns

Public property defaced, case filed

Muktsar: The Gidderbaha police have booked some unidentified persons for allegedly defacing public property with publicity material of the SAD, Congress and AAP in Gidderbaha town. A flying squad team incharge lodged a complaint with the police in this regard. Thereafter, a case under Section 3 of the Punjab Prevention of Defacement of Property Act was registered. TNS

Congress’ Ruby faces villagers’ ire

Malout: Congress candidate from Malout Rupinder Kaur Ruby on Tuesday returned from Ramgarh Chungha village without replying to the queries of residents. A large number of villagers had gathered on getting the information that Ruby had come there. They later claimed that the Congress candidate failed to give reply to them for the poor condition of the village. TNS

LEADERSPEAK

Why no Punjabi in Delhi Govt?

AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann must clarify his stand on the total exclusion of Punjabis from the AAP govt in Delhi. Will he ask Kejriwal why there is not a single Sikh or Punjabi in the Delhi Cabinet? — Harcharan Bains, Principal Adviser to SAD Chief