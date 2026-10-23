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Home / Punjab / Poll push: Congress plans 3 cycle yatras next month in Punjab

Poll push: Congress plans 3 cycle yatras next month in Punjab

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:14 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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With the 2027 Assembly elections on the horizon, the Punjab Congress is planning three 10-day cycle yatras across the Majha, Malwa and Doaba regions in November to take its campaign beyond party meetings and engage with people.

The proposed yatras are expected to focus on issues the party intends to raise against the state government, including law and order, gangster-related violence and the killings of anti-drug activists.

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The plan was discussed at the first meeting of the campaign committee, chaired by former CM and committee chairman Charanjit Singh Channi, at the Punjab Congress Bhavan here on Thursday. Channi was appointed to the post on October 11.

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Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh, committee co-chairman Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Rana Gurjit Singh, MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi and other senior leaders attended the meeting. The discussions focused on Punjab’s political situation and the party’s preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Though the routes are yet to be finalised, sources said the proposed stretches included Chamkaur Sahib to Talwandi Sabo, Amritsar to Dera Baba Nanak and Amritsar to Hussainiwala. The final itinerary is expected to be worked out as the campaign plan takes shape.

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A meeting of Punjab Congress leaders, including district presidents, is scheduled for October 26. AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal will chair the meeting to draw up the campaign framework ahead of the Assembly elections.

Party insiders said Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Punjab was being planned around Diwali. The visit could coincide with the cycle yatras or include meetings with families of victims who died of drug overdoses. However, the programme has not been finalised so far.

The deliberations come ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Delhi on November 1, as the Congress begins preparing its state-level campaign well ahead of the 2027 poll.

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