Poll results to weaken state Congress leaders’ stance against tie-up with AAP

Chandigarh, December 3

With the Congress suffering a setback in three states in the Hindi heartland, the Punjab Congress leadership’s opposition to the INDIA bloc with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has weakened.

Confident of performing well in the General Election with hope to cash in on anti-incumbency against the ruling party, the Punjab Congress leadership had been strongly opposing any truck with AAP due to its vendetta politics of targeting its former ministers and MLAs in the last 18 months in the state.

There are 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab, besides that of Chandigarh. Presently, the Congress has six MPs from Punjab.

To analyse the repercussion of the election results, the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) has called a meeting of office-bearers. PPCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring said the state unit would take a feedback from state leaders before conveying the same to the high command.

The high command has asked the state unit to prepare for all 13 seats. “Otherwise, the decision of the party high command is always final. But there has been discussion on seat sharing”, he said

A section of leaders admit that the Punjab Congress and the AAP leadership, opposing a truck in the state on the 13 parliamentary seats to take on the BJP-led NDA, might now have a second thought.

Expecting to perform well in the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, state Congress leaders had announced to go alone in the 2024 General Election.

A senior Punjab Congress leader said the election results in the three states and the Congress performance likely to affect the dynamics in the opposition alliance which will now step up preparations to take on the BJP in next year’s elections.

The Congress had been delaying the deliberations pending the outcome of the Assembly polls as it wanted more bargaining power in seat sharing as it was expecting a good outcome in these polls.

PPCC calls meet

