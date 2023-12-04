 Poll results to weaken state Congress leaders’ stance against tie-up with AAP : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Poll results to weaken state Congress leaders’ stance against tie-up with AAP

Poll results to weaken state Congress leaders’ stance against tie-up with AAP

Poll results to weaken state Congress leaders’ stance against tie-up with AAP

File photo



Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, December 3

With the Congress suffering a setback in three states in the Hindi heartland, the Punjab Congress leadership’s opposition to the INDIA bloc with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has weakened.

Confident of performing well in the General Election with hope to cash in on anti-incumbency against the ruling party, the Punjab Congress leadership had been strongly opposing any truck with AAP due to its vendetta politics of targeting its former ministers and MLAs in the last 18 months in the state.

There are 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab, besides that of Chandigarh. Presently, the Congress has six MPs from Punjab.

To analyse the repercussion of the election results, the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) has called a meeting of office-bearers. PPCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring said the state unit would take a feedback from state leaders before conveying the same to the high command.

The high command has asked the state unit to prepare for all 13 seats. “Otherwise, the decision of the party high command is always final. But there has been discussion on seat sharing”, he said

A section of leaders admit that the Punjab Congress and the AAP leadership, opposing a truck in the state on the 13 parliamentary seats to take on the BJP-led NDA, might now have a second thought.

Expecting to perform well in the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, state Congress leaders had announced to go alone in the 2024 General Election.

A senior Punjab Congress leader said the election results in the three states and the Congress performance likely to affect the dynamics in the opposition alliance which will now step up preparations to take on the BJP in next year’s elections.

The Congress had been delaying the deliberations pending the outcome of the Assembly polls as it wanted more bargaining power in seat sharing as it was expecting a good outcome in these polls.

PPCC calls meet

The PPCC has called a meeting of office-bearers. PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has said the state unit will take a feedback from leaders before conveying the same to the high command

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Congress


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Bobby Deol teary eyed as audience shower 'Animal' with love, 'Lagta hai main sapna dekh raha hun'

2
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

3
India

Hat-trick in states guarantee of hat-trick in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi after BJP's big win in Assembly elections

4
Punjab

AAP's dream to make inroads into Hindi heartland dashed

5
India

EC orders suspension of Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar hours after he meets state Congress chief Revanth Reddy amid vote counting

6
India

With his game-changer 'Ladli Behna' scheme, 'Mama' emerges hero of BJP's victory in Madhya Pradesh polls

7
India

BJP 3-1 sweep in state polls, bags Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; Congress gets Telangana

8
India ASSEMBLY POLL RESULTS

Ahead of December 6 meet, rumblings in INDIA bloc after Congress' poor poll show in 3 states

9
India

Assembly poll results: BJP on way to rule 12 states on its own, Congress down to 3

10
World

10 killed as passenger bus in Pakistan comes under gunfire

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

Suspense over who’ll don CM’s cap in 3 BJP states

Election Results 2023: Suspense over who'll don CM's cap in 3 BJP states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

Mizoram Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting begins for 40 seats amid exits polls predicting hung assembly

Mizoram Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting begins for 40 seats; ZPM takes early lead

BJP's Mizoram chief Vanlalhmuaka says his party will be part of next govt in state

BJP's Mizoram chief Vanlalhmuaka says his party will be part of next govt in state

In the last assembly polls, held in 2018, the BJP had won on...

AAP’s dream to make inroads into Hindi heartland dashed

AAP's dream to make inroads into Hindi heartland dashed

Draws a blank in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

Cyclone Michaung to trigger heavy rain in Odisha, to cross AP coast on Dec 5: IMD

Cyclone Michaung to trigger heavy rain in Odisha, to cross AP coast on Dec 5: IMD


Cities

View All

16 cars, 25 motorcycles, 261 cops added to PCR fleet

Amritsar: 16 cars, 25 motorcycles, 261 cops added to PCR fleet

Rs 1.25 lakh fine collected from ticketless train passengers

Amritsar: BJP workers celebrate party win in three states

8.62 lakh metric tonnes of paddy arrives at grain markets in Amritsar district

After Congress, BJP asks aspirants to apply for civic body election ticket

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

PGI ignored Fire Dept advice to shift batteries outside: Report

PGI ignored Fire Dept advice to shift batteries outside: Report

Chandigarh Mayoral poll: BJP to go with sole SC councillor Sonkar

Chandigarh Golf Club gets city's first pvt all-weather pool

Patiala: State BJP takes out celebration rally

3 held for theft at Sec 22 mobile store

Delhi continues to battle with ‘very poor’ air

Delhi continues to battle with ‘very poor’ air

Pollution linked to surge in heart attacks: Expert

Man arrested for killing brother-in-law

International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed

Delhi excise policy case: ED files chargesheet against Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh

AAP leader found dead in car

AAP leader Sukhbir Singh found dead in car in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Elderly man's murder case solved

Vehicle thief lands in police net

BJP workers celebrate win in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan

Open house: What steps should the government take to resolve pending issues of farmers?

Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime

Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime

Assembly poll: BJP celebrates victory in 3 states

Ludhiana: Contraband being ‘delivered’ on doorstep via Facebook by Rajasthan-based supplier

Dog show-2023: Dogs remain man's best friend, says expert

Ticket checking drive yields Rs 1.25L

Marauding monkeys a threat to residents

Marauding monkeys a threat to residents

Youth dies in accident

Patiala: State BJP takes out celebration rally