Pollution alert! Mohali residents advised to avoid outdoor walks, keep windows shut

Pollution alert! Mohali residents advised to avoid outdoor walks, keep windows shut

Citizens are advised to visit the Central Pollution Control Board website for real-time AQI updates

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 04:54 PM Nov 06, 2025 IST
Representative pic. iStock
The Mohali District Health Department has issued a public advisory urging residents to use precautions due to rising air pollution.

Colder weather combined with stubble burning significantly worsens air quality increasing the risk of illness especially among vulnerable groups of people.

The advisory also discourages open burning of wood, leaves, crop residue and waste as well as the use of firecrackers, which contribute to air pollution.

Children, elderly people, pregnant women, people suffering from chronic respiratory diseases and people with low immunity need to be more careful these days. The advisory recommends avoiding areas with heavy traffic and industrial emissions and checking the Air Quality Index (AQI) before planning outdoor activities.

Citizens are advised to visit the Central Pollution Control Board website for real-time AQI updates. On days when AQI exceeds 200, one should avoid outdoor walks, jogging and strenuous physical activities particularly during early or late evening hours. Windows and doors should remain closed during these times to minimise exposure.

Mohali Civil Surgeon Dr Sangeeta Jain stated that cases of viral fever, cough, cold, headache, nervousness and respiratory problems are increasing these days, due to which the residents should take precautions to protect themselves from air pollution.

The advisory emphasized that individuals experiencing symptoms such as difficulty in breathing, coughing, chest discomfort, dizziness or eye irritation should visit the nearest government health facility and consult the doctor.

To reduce exposure during high pollution days, it is recommended to drive with windows closed and opt for public transportation whenever possible. Indoor air pollution should also be minimized by avoiding the use of mosquito coils and incense sticks in enclosed spaces. People should avoid spending extended periods near congested roads and avoid exercising in high traffic areas.

