Pollution in villages costs firm Rs 25L

Tribune News Service

Ropar, August 27

Following a complaint by local residents regarding pollution in their villages due to illegal loading and transportation of ash lying in dykes of Guru Gobind Singh Super Thermal Plant and violation of rules by Ambuja Cements, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has asked the latter to deposit Rs 25 lakh against environment compensation.

The chairman of the board said the cement company had not complied with the guidelines regarding loading, unloading and transportation of fly ash.

The complainants, including Rajinder Singh Ghanauli, had alleged that pollution in their villages had reached an alarming level. They had met the chairman of the National Green Tribunal Monitoring Commttee, Justice Jasbir Singh, on April 11 in this regard and had staged a dharna.

After hearing the complainants, the committee asked the PPCB to carry out ambient air quality monitoring of the villages near the Ambuja plant. Accordingly, three villages — Daburji, Lohgarh Fidde and Ratanpura — were monitored.

It was found that the pollution in the villages was nearly double the prescribed value. Interestingly, the pollution inside the factory was found under permissible limits.

The board chairman observed that it was the responsibility of the thermal plant as well as Ambuja Cements to ensure that the fly ash was transported from the dykes in a proper manner so that pollution was not caused. However, it was clear that Ambuja Cements had failed to comply with the Code of Practice prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board. The thermal plant has also been asked not to allow any entity to lift ash from its dykes without compliance with the guidelines.

