Polythene factory owner held

Our Correspondent

Abohar: The police unearthed a factory where polythene carry bags were being prepared despite a ban on their manufacturing. The owner, Raj Kumar, was held with 27 quintal of polythene carry bags. ASI Manjeet Singh said a case was registered under Section 188 of the IPC. OC

Police seize 35 vehicles

Abohar: Hiedouts of 500 peddlers were raided under “Operation Flashout” in Sriganganagar on Saturday. A total of 240 persons have been arrested, out of which 41 are drug peddlers and 35 vehicles, 19 mobile phones and Rs 62,000 were seized. OC

3 years on, drug supplier nabbed

Abohar: The police have arrested Babu Lal, who was absconding in some cases registered under the NDPS Act at various police stations after seizures of huge quantities of intoxicating pills in the past three years.