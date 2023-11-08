 Poor air quality counters Punjab govt claims on fewer farm fire incidents this year : The Tribune India

  • Poor air quality counters Punjab govt claims on fewer farm fire incidents this year

Poor air quality counters Punjab govt claims on fewer farm fire incidents this year

Major cities report ‘very poor’ AQI this year as compared to last year’s ‘poor’ category

Poor air quality counters Punjab govt claims on fewer farm fire incidents this year

Vehicles ply on a road amid heavy smog in Ludhiana on Tuesday morning. Tribune photo: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, November 7

The Punjab Government has claimed that the number of farm fire incidents in the state this year is fewer than last year. However, the air quality index (AQI) in most cities is worse as compared to last year.

Data available with The Tribune shows that the number of farm fire incidents in Bathinda have reduced from 256 on November 7, 2022, to 129 today in the same period. Though this should have ideally made the air quality better, but the AQI actually shows sharp deterioration from 219 points (poor) November 7 last year to 343 points (very poor) today.

Bathinda is not the only exception. In Amritsar, the number of farm fire incidents have dropped from 15 last year to five today. But the AQI has deteriorated from 85 last year to 200 this year so far. In Ludhiana, too, the farm fire incidents reported till today are 86, as compared to 117 last year. But the AQI has worsened from 217 on this day in 2022 to 242 points recorded today, even when incidents of stubble burning were much less.

Patiala, too, has reported a decline in farm fire incidents this year at 68 in comparison with 85 incidents reported on November 7, 2022, during the same period. But the air quality has deteriorated by 84 points over last year.

The figures of farm fire incidents have been released by the Punjab Pollution Control Board, while the AQI figures have been sourced from the National Air Quality Index of Central Pollution Control Board.

Talking to The Tribune, Sonia Rani, a resident of Chandigarh, said she thanked her stars after she reached Chandigarh safely from Sardulgarh in Mansa on Sunday evening, traversing through a thick envelope of smog caused by stubble burning in fields along the highway, which made road visibility poor. In Nabha, Manisha Nagar said she could not recall earlier instances of such high level of pollution. “We have stopped moving out in the day to avoid falling sick. At night, we cannot even see stars or the moon because of the smog,” she rued.

However, as the problem of air pollution continues to worsen, there clearly seems to be reluctance by the state government to act against the farmers. The latest action taken report of the state shows that till date only 18 FIRs have been registered against defaulting farmers under Section 188 of the IPC and red entry in the revenue records have been made against only 276 farmers, though the number of fire incidents reported till November 6 were 19,463 (these have increased to 20,978 today). Only 1,851 farmers have so far been asked to pay environmental compensation of Rs 51.70 lakh, but only Rs 8.10 lakh have been recovered.

Meanwhile, Malvinder Singh Kang, chief spokesperson of AAP, denied that there was any under-reporting of the farm fires. “The deteriorating AQI cannot be attributed only to farm fires. Industry, construction activity and crackers used in festival season also add to higher AQI level. The AAP government has done all within its means to bring down the farm fire incidents. The increased acceptance of in-situ stubble management practices through the 1.40 lakh subsidised machines distributed by the state government has also helped in decreasing farm fires,” he said.

#Environment #Pollution

