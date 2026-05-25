‘Poor’ law & order in Punjab: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday said the AAP government has lost the moral authority to continue as there was complete “lawlessness” and “anarchy” in the state.

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Reacting to arson inside the Kapurthala jail and the killing of an ASI in Amritsar, Warring said the government had clearly abdicated its authority and gangsters were having a free run. “When police personnel are not secure, how can a common man feel safe?” he asked.

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