Poor lifting, untimely rain leave farmers, arhtiyas in distress

Faridkot, April 28

Untimely rain drenched over 46 lakh bags of wheat in the grain markets of the district on Friday, compounding the miseries of farmers and commission agents (arhtiyas).

The problem of slow lifting has aggravated the situation with wheat bags getting wet due to rainwater accumulated at mandis. Wet jute bags and the resultant increased moisture content in the grains will further hinder the movement of wheat stock to the stores of procurement agencies.

At the procurement centres in the district, while 73.32 lakh bags (each containing 50 kg of wheat) have been procured, about 63 per cent of these (46.19 lakh) are yet to be lifted.

Many arhtiyas and farmers blamed procurement agencies, the district administration and private contractors, who were allotted tenders for lifting and transporting wheat to warehouses, for the losses. They alleged that political interference in the allotment of the tenders was creating the problem. Arhtiyas demanded speedy lifting of wheat and compensation to them for the loss due to the delayed lifting.

According to rules, the procured wheat has to be lifted within 72 hours. “However, it has been lying under the open sky for over a fortnight,” they alleged. “We urge the Punjab Mandi Board to impose penalties on the procurement agencies for the delay in lifting of the procured wheat,” demanded the arhtiyas.

While District Food and Supply Controller (DFSC) Vandana Kamboj did not reply to the phone call and text message, AFSO Gurcharan Singh said the wheat was being lifting and transported from the procurement centres quickly. He claimed the glut-like situation occurred with sudden increase in the wheat arrival in the mandis.