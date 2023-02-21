Poor rain drives up demand for power in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 20

As day temperature continues to soar, the demand for power among farmers for irrigating the fields has gone up sharply.

For wheat, additional irrigation needed The supply of power by 6,600 agriculture feeders for 13.88 lakh tubewells at an all-time high for February

This is because farmers forced to go in for additional irrigation to the wheat crop to avoid heat stress in plant

PSPCL has started buying additional average Rs 15 crore power daily

According to sources, the supply of power by 6,600 agriculture feeders for 13.88 lakh tubewells is at an all-time high for February. This is because the farmers have been forced to go in for an additional irrigation to the standing wheat crop to avoid heat stress in the plant at the flowering and tillering stage as there has been no rain.

Since February 13, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) had started buying additional power worth an average of Rs 15 crore daily, said a senior government officer.

Though the Irrigation Department has so far not been asked to increase the water supply in canals for the wheat crop, Director, Agriculture, Gurwinder Singh said they were discussing the issue with experts in Punjab Agricultural University to know the time and quantum of additional irrigation in case day temperature climbs further.

It is not just the wheat, but also the cotton crop that can be adversely hit. “We have asked the department to ensure the supply to the cotton-growing areas in the Malwa region from April 1,” said the Director.

#Agriculture