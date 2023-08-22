Tarn Taran: Poor road link impedes bundh repair work

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, August 21

Volunteers of the Kar Sewa sect, Sarhali, and a team of Tarn Taran administration have been on the job to plug the breach in the dhussi bandh of the Sutlej near Ghadum village which was 900 feet wide.

They are facing hardships in the execution of the job due to the poor road connectivity, leading to hampering the movement of tractor-trolleys to carry the sand-filled bags to repair the breach.

This breach is at a distance of three kilometres away from National Highway-54.

On the other hand, there were 25 families residing in the farm houses in Sabhra village. They resented that no official had come to approach them for help.

A resident said he had left their house since last Saturday and never knew the fate of their belongings back home. Another resident said water had entered his house.

DC Baldeep Kaur said the road leading to the breach was being repaired and the work is expected to be finished by Saturday.

