Punjab Govt opens portal for regularisation of teachers

Chandigarh, October 21
For regularising the services of contractual teachers and non-teaching staff working in the Education Department, the state government has opened a portal to receive applications, said Harjot Singh Bains, School Education Minister.
He said the Personnel Department had issued the ‘Policy for the Welfare of Ad hoc, Contractual, Temporary Teachers (Nation Builder) and Other Employees in School Education Department’ on October 7, adhering to which an online portal had been opened. It will remain open till January 6, 2023.
Bains said beneficiaries would have to fill the required information in the prescribed format by visiting the apply link in the e-Punjab School app of the department.
