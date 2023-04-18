Porters in mandis protest against govt

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 17

Hundreds of palledars (porters) in grain markets, who load and unload procured crops on vehicles, today took out a protest march against the Central and state governments’ policy of directly sending wheat to railway rakes for supplying to other states.

Gurpreet Singh, leader of the Punjab Pradesh Palledar Mazdoor Union, said due to the faulty policy of the government, workers were rendered jobless.

“Palledars are already in acute distress due to loss of the standing wheat crop because of the recent unseasonal rains and inclement weather. Our income has has reduced further due to the policy,” he said. Later, the protesters submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner.