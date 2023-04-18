Porters in mandis protest against govt

Bathinda, April 17
Hundreds of palledars (porters) in grain markets, who load and unload procured crops on vehicles, today took out a protest march against the Central and state governments’ policy of directly sending wheat to railway rakes for supplying to other states.
Gurpreet Singh, leader of the Punjab Pradesh Palledar Mazdoor Union, said due to the faulty policy of the government, workers were rendered jobless.
“Palledars are already in acute distress due to loss of the standing wheat crop because of the recent unseasonal rains and inclement weather. Our income has has reduced further due to the policy,” he said. Later, the protesters submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages
The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench c...
Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal
An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...
California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession
Two of the people arrested are mafia members who are 'wanted...
Video: What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’
17 men have been arrested from California's Sikh community w...
Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets to this effect