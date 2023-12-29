Portion of bridge caves in, poses threat to commuters

Muktsar, December 28
The bridge over the main branch canal between Fattanwala and Chak Kala Singh Wala villages here is in a dilapidated condition. A portion of it has caved in, posing threat to the motorists and pedestrians. The authorities concerned, however, seem to be oblivious to the situation.
The residents of these villages claim that they have made repeated requests to the authorities concerned to get the bridge repaired, but to no avail.
SAD leader Jagjit Singh Honey Fattanwala said, “This bridge may collapse anytime. The authorities concerned declared it unsafe six years ago, but neither the previous Congress government, nor the present AAP government has taken any step to reconstruct it.” Vinod Kumar Suthar, Executive Engineer, Canals, said, “I will requisition a report and only then make a comment on the issue.” An official in the Irrigation Department said the bridge was built long ago and has completed its life.
